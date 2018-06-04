Laughing Squid

Insistent Elephant Urges Her Caretaker Away From Visitors to Come Sing a Lullaby to a Baby Elephant

Faa Mai Pushes Lek to Sing Lullaby

We previously wrote about Lek Chailert, a caretaker at the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, Thailand who is able to sing her beloved pachyderms to sleep. While Chailert was entertaining visitors, a now grown Faa Mai quickly gathered Chailert away from other humans and urged her along the path with an insistent trunk, so that she would come sing a lullaby to a young elephant named Thong Ae, of whom Faa Mai is very fond.

While I was meeting with visitors, Faa Mai suddenly intruded our talk with clear intent. She pushed me along out into the field, directing me somewhere and I wondered what it was that she really wanted. Finally FaaMai took me to see the little Thong Ae, whom she wants to adopt as her own. …It is so beautiful to see my little girl who has such a heart of care.

