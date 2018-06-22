An Artistic Elephant in Japan Demonstrates Her Unique Talent by Painting a Cherry Blossom Tree

An beautiful 10 year old elephant named Yumeka who was born at the Chiba City Zoological Park and then moved to Okinawa Zoo and Museum in Okinawa City, Japan, demonstrated her incredible artistic talent as she painted a very recognizable cherry blossom tree with the help of her keeper. Yumeka was taught how to paint at a very young age and her skills improved with every passing year.

The 10-year-old Asian elephant started learning to paint aged one, as her trainer would point her in the direction of where to begin. Just one year later, her work was being displayed at the Chiba Zoological Park and her skills have developed from there.