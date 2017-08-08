An Astute Elephant Stops a Truck Carrying Food to Grab Some Yummy Potatoes Out of the Back

A huge and rather astute elephant in eastern India decided he was hungry, so he came out of a forest in Garhbeta, West Benghal and out onto the road to stop a truck carrying food. Once the truck stopped, the elephant reached under the tarp, knocked a bunch of potatoes onto the ground and began snacking. Although the drivers repeatedly tried to scare him away, the determined pachyderm paid no mind and kept on eating.

The hungry animal’s sudden snack break halted traffic and created panic among truck drivers who burst crackers to drive it away. But the full grown elephant can clearly be seen undeterred by the screaming crowd creating a ruckus or bursting firecrackers near it as the determined jumbo keeps munching on its jackpot.