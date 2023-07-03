Elephant Gleefully Dunks His New Floating Toy

A beautiful Asian elephant named Samudra gleefully splashed around in a pool at the Oregon Zoo with his new favorite floating toy. The toy repeatedly popped back up to the top after dunking it down into the water. While providing loads of fun for Samudra, this is actually an effective enrichment exercise that keeps everyone in the elephant family engaged.

New experiences like different foods, smells and toys enrich animals’ lives and help keep Samudra and the rest of the elephant family on their toes (in or out of the water).