Googly-Eyed Devices Play an Electronic Cover of The Eurythmics Song ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’

The Device Orchestra (previously), which is made up of a variety of aging appliances such as electric toothbrushes, calculators, and a typewriter, had googly eyes pasted onto their facades and performed a respectable electronic cover of the 1982 Eurythmics song “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”.

…played by eight electronic devices: two electric toothbrushes, three credit card machines, one toaster, one steam iron, and one electric typewriter. …In this video, you also see an oscilloscope standing on the electric typewriter. The oscilloscope shows some of the electric pulses that go through the stepper motor that moves the typewriter’s print head.