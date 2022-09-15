The History Behind the Most Iconic Electric Guitars

Dutch musician Paul Davids demonstrated the world’s most iconic electric guitars while explaining their history, the respective dates of release, the difference in tones, and the structure of each guitar. Included in this review were guitars by Fender; Gibson, Ibanez, Gretsch, and PRS Guitars.

Davids also previously took a look at iconic acoustic guitar shapes.

