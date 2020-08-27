Beautiful Semi-Hollow Electric Guitar Built From a Shelf

While he was stuck at home, the self-taught Belgian woodworker of tchiksguitars decided to build an absolutely beautiful guitar out of a shelf in his living room. The shelf was made of Sapele wood – an exotic piece of lumber that’s perfect for guitar and being that the stores in his city were closed at the time, he worked with what he had.

Like other home builds, tschik shared the step-by-step process of creating a guitar. The result is the “ShelfCaster 335” – a semi-hollow electric guitar that pays tribute to the great Sir Brian May.