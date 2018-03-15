Laughing Squid

Eighth Grade, An Awkward Teen Tries to Live Up to Her Online Persona During the Last Week of School

by at on

In the film aptly titled Eighth Grade, written and directed by Bo Burnham, an awkward 13 year old named Kayla (Elsie Fisher), who stretches the truth about her life in YouTube videos, sets a goal to live up to her online persona by attempting become friends with her classmates during the last week of middle school. Despite her efforts, Kayla finds that social interaction is a bit more difficult than interacting on social media.

Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school—the end of her thus far disastrous eighth grade year—before she begins high school.

The film is scheduled for release on July 13, 2018.

A post shared by Bo Burnham (@boburnham) on

