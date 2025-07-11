Eight Adorable Minutes of Baby Animals in the Wild

Nat Geo Animals put together an eight minute compilation of adorable baby animals of both land and sea cavorting around in the wild.

Brighten your day with 8 minutes of the world’s cutest baby animals! From playful bear cubs to fascinating young octopuses, relax and watch these adorable baby animal moments that will put a smile on your face.

These adorable youngsters include the brown bears of Katmai National Park, the red foxes and black bears of Yellowstone Park, the javelinas and Harris’s antelope squirrels of Saguaro National Park, the grizzly bears of the Great Bear Rainforest, the Arctic wolves of Ellesmere Island, the red crabs of Christmas Island, the octopuses of the Pacific Ocean, the prairie dogs and bighorn sheep of Badlands National Park, the wolves of Voyageurs National Park, the golden snub-nosed monkeys of the Tibetan Plateau, and zebras of Serengeti National Park.