A Calming Timelapse of Eight Cats Following a Sunbeam Around the Room

Mieze Cat captured a wonderfully calming timelapse of their eight cats following the patch of a sunbeam across a room during a single day. Their collective movement was as graceful as a ballet, and as one commenter humorously stated, “Cats are solar-powered”.

(translated) I took a time-lapse shot of our cats gathering in the sunlight from the window.