An Edward Gorey Style Game of Thrones Alphabet

In advance of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, artist Kerry Bell created a series of illustrations of the show’s characters in the style of writer and artist Edward Gorey (previously) as a tribute to his iconically morbid alphabet book, The Gashlycrumb Tinies.

The series proved so popular that Bell put them all into a small comic “Monarchy Madness”, which is for sale in her Etsy store.

Continuing on…

While Bell used a different character for the letter “S”, she made sure that Sansa Stark was definitively represented.

Here’s the end page for all the Sansa fans out there since she didn’t make it into any of the rhymes. (I still stand by what I chose for letter “S”!! ?)

