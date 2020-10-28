Japanese Specialty Tea House Creates Calming Edible Zen Gardens Using Green Matcha Powder

Omatcha Salon, which has several different locations in Japan, creates beautiful food with Uji matcha tea. Among their specialties is an edible zen garden that uses green matcha powder where sand is used in a traditional version. Aside from being delicious, the dish offers a uniquely calming visual feast for the eyes that calls upon traditional themes.

It is a Japanese garden “Autumn ZEN plate-with matcha-” that is filled with the playfulness of a pastry chef that imagines the rich autumn mountains and Japanese garden. Enjoy the taste of autumn, which is fun to see and enjoy to eat.

via Grape Japan