Eclectic Method Partners With Bootsy Collins to Create a Colorfully Psychedelic Animation For an NFT Auction

The wonderfully creative Eclectic Method (previously) partnered with the legendary Bootsy Collins (previously) to create a crypto art in the form of a colorful animation of the musician doing what he does best while riding a lotus leaf through psychedelic waters as only he can.

This piece, “Crypto Funk”, was listed on SuperRare, a digital art marketplace where people can bid on specific NFT (Non-Fungible Token) art using cryptocurrency. The reserve price on this amazing collaborative piece was almost immediately met, with the final, winning bid reaching 17.5 Ethereum ($26,636 USD).

@momuscollection won auction with a bid of 17.5? ($26,636)

Matthew Chaim of ONE37PM has created a pretty helpful guide to NFTs.

NFTs are a type of token that is going to completely revolutionize entire industries by changing the way we share and consume pretty much everything. Conversely, a non-fungible asset refers to something of a distinct value. There are no two exactly the same. A good example of a non-fungible asset is a house or a car. A non-fungible token is where things get really interesting.