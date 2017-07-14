How to Easily Build a Balancing Bridge Out of Coins Without Glue

The Q channel has created a great new video tutorial on how to easily build a balancing bridge out of coins without the use of glue. They used close to 200 coins when creating their bridge.
by Justin Page at on
