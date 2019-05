Inspired by the colors of the Oregon high desert, scientist and filmmaker Tyler Hulett (previously) mixed together paint and oil, creating the abstract macro piece “Earthtone”. The piece is a meditative combination of colors that evoke a strong sense of a desert environment.

My second crack at an abstract paint short with colors inspired by the Oregon desert and the wider universe beyond. No animation; live action of mixing paints and oil.

