A Stunning High Definition Timelapse Capturing the Earth’s Rotation Relative to the Milky Way

In 2017, photographer Aryeh Nirenberg created a stunning timelapse of the Milky Way as it hung brightly in the dark sky while the Earth rotated beneath it. To capture this incredible footage, Nirenberg employed an equatorial tracking mount, which fixed the lens focus on the subject despite any outward movement, such as the Earth’s rotation. If that movement is within the camera frame, then it will be caught on the periphery, as demonstrated in Nirenberg’s video.

A timelapse of the Milky Way that was recorded using an equatorial tracking mount over a period of around 3 hours to show Earth’s rotation relative to the Milky Way. I used a Sony a7SII with the Canon 24-70mm f2.8 lens and recorded 1100 10″ exposures at a 12-second interval. All the frames were captured at F/2.8 and 16000iso.

