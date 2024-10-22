An Imaginative Video That Condenses All of Earth’s History Into a 24-Hour Clock

ReYOUniverso quite imaginatively condensed the entire history of Earth into one day, mapping each major event on a 24-hour clock. Interestingly, modern humans don’t show up until the last fractions of the last minutes on the clock.

What if we could fit all the billions of years of Earth’s history into one day? At what time would life have emerged here? How many minutes or hours would dinosaurs have lasted? And how long have humans existed?