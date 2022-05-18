A Breathtaking Compilation of 4K Drone Footage Taken at Locations Around the World

“Earth: Around the World From the Air” is a short film by photographer Kien Lam of Where and Wander compiled from three years of 4K drone footage that was taken during his travels around the world alongside his previous films. Lam put this compilation together while he was grounded due to COVID-19.

Over 3 years, I took my drone on most of my travels to add aerial footage to my short films. With the current state of the world and my travels on hold for the foreseeable future, I turned to my archives to put together a short film of some of the incredible places I’ve been, as seen from above.