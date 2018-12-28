Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Musician Performs a Beautiful Song Played on an ‘Ear Pick Piano’ Built Out of Found and Recycled Items

by at on

Tokyo musician Sami Elu played for Kuma Films, an original song “The Accountant” on an Ear Pick Piano, an instrument of his own design made out of recycled materials. This stringed percussion instrument appears to be a variation on the Chopsticks Piano he previously built and played.

What does an ear pick piano sound like? Just like the chopstick piano.

In 2017, Elu launched a successful Kickstarter campaign to record an album on his chopstick piano and help build one that is newer and better.

The purpose of this project is to record an album on my existing version of the chopstick piano, but it extends much further beyond that. The money raised here will cover recording and production costs, and if it surpasses the goal, the profits will go towards the development of my new instrument.

Perhaps this is the new instrument to which he refers? Either way, the sound is gorgeous

Here’s the Chopstick Piano Performance from 2016.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/month. It includes email, free Jetpack Premium, daily backups, CDN and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP