Dunkin’ Introduces a Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut

As part of their Halloween line, Dunkin’ has introduced a Spicy Ghost Pepper donut that will be available for a limited time. The spice comes from a strawberry icing that’s mixed cayenne and ghost peppers atop a simple donut.

Proving that the number one brand in donuts can rock a spicy side, Dunkin’ has baked up one of the most surprising treats ever to rise from its kitchens, the new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut. …The Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut will be on the menu for only a few hot minutes, available beginning today for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide until December.

People are already trying it out.

About to brave the Dunkin' Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut. Wish me luck! ? pic.twitter.com/fSuY0XERk0 — Brian S. Cain (@K9jedi) October 14, 2020

The company consulted with Sean Evans of the First We Feast series Hot Ones to help develop the right amount of spice. On October 19, 2020, Evans will be sampling the spicy donut alongside a variety of hot sauces.