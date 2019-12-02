The Iconic Role-Playing Game Dungeons & Dragons Meets the Narcissistic Genius of ‘Rick and Morty’

Wizards of the Coast has teamed up with Adult Swim to bring together the legendary tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons with the messy, narcissistic but ultimately well-meaning world of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. The result is the appropriately named Dungeons and Dragons vs Rick and Morty boxed set. Needless to say, anyone playing is in for a bumpy ride, most likely of Rick’s design.

