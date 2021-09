A Compilation of ‘Dune’ Being Referenced in Pop Culture

Matt Caron of Nerdist has put together a rather frenetic compilation of the very many times that Dune has been referenced in pop culture. In each instance, there are quotes, costumes, and action sequences from the films, along with both the novels and films themselves.

From The Simpsons to SpongeBob SquarePants, we’ve opened a whole can of sandworms. See how many references you can catch!

via Nerdist