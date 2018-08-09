A Delectably Mouthwatering Smoked Watermelon That Looks, Smells and Slices Like Smoked Meat

Ducks Eatery in New York City has brilliantly created a truly unique delectably mouthwatering way to serve watermelon. They first strip the fruit of all its rind and skin, marinate it in the same preparations used for their smoked ham and smoked it until it has the look, smell and feel of real smoked meat, even when being sliced. These wonderfully smoked watermelon hams will soon be available for pre-order.
We process the melon similar to how we prepare our hams, but it is 100% melon (and vegetarian!).
While the watermelon is new, restaurant has been serving smoked cantaloupe burgers for quite a while now.
Can’t convince your friends to go in on a Watermelon Ham with you? Try our original smoked melon dish, the Cantaloupe Burger!
