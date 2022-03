Happy Duck Plays a Colorful Handrum With His Feet

Musician Benjamin Tassie posted adorable footage of a happy little white Pekin duck at Café OTO in London who rhythmically banged on a colorful hand drum with his feet while someone was holding him upright and petting him.

I love Cafe OTO pic.twitter.com/CjIJO3HwvS — Benjamin Tassie (@benjamintassie) February 17, 2022

It appears that Pekin ducks enjoy having a musical instrument upon which to drum as repeatedly demonstrated by Ben Afquack of Minnesota.

via Boing Boing