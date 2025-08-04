Devoted Duck Follows Her Beloved Human Around the Farm

Bree Soligny, a horse therapist in Minnesota, took in a tiny orphaned duckling and raised her by hand. The duck, whom she aptly named Duckers, bonded so much with Soligny that she follows her human around the house and the farm. In fact, Duckers grew so big that Soligny built Duckers her own bedroom.

Being an orphaned duck, Duckers would have died had I left her outside. Whatever has a heartbeat that needs saving, I’ll take it. As she got bigger, she would just follow me everywhere. …When she became too large, that’s when I built her her own bedroom. She runs around the house like she owns it.

Duckers is very easily pleased. Aside from following Soligny, she enjoys watching Netflix and listening to classical music.

I will put Netflix on for Duckers. She’s got really good taste in film. She goes into a trance when I play classical music. Duckers loves Mozart, which is pretty impressive for a duck.