A Haunting Short Macro Timelapse That Shows How Different Organisms Respond to a Lack of Water

Motion designer Christian Stangl, who previously worked on a beautiful film made from photos of the Apollo Space Mission, created “Dry Out”, a haunting short film that shows how various natural organisms respond to a lack of water through timelapse. Stengl documented over 100 different organisms using macro lenses on high-resolution cameras.

Life needs water. But this fluid tends to evaporate over time into a gaseous state. Drying out is a chemical process that takes hours, days, or even weeks. Without enough water, the organism’s metabolism is stopping.