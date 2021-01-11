Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

A Haunting Short Macro Timelapse That Shows How Different Organisms Respond to a Lack of Water

by on

Motion designer Christian Stangl, who previously worked on a beautiful film made from photos of the Apollo Space Mission, created “Dry Out”, a haunting short film that shows how various natural organisms respond to a lack of water through timelapse. Stengl documented over 100 different organisms using macro lenses on high-resolution cameras.

Life needs water. But this fluid tends to evaporate over time into a gaseous state. Drying out is a chemical process that takes hours, days, or even weeks. Without enough water, the organism’s metabolism is stopping.

Dry Out Kale


Follow us on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved