Dustin Ballard of There I Ruined It (previously) quite irreverently transformed the bleak Drowning Pool song “Bodies” into an innocent children’s song. Ballard mashed together the music video for the song with footage of children participating in sing-alongs and animated the song’s countdown in bright colors. Ballard also enlisted his own kid’s talent in order to make the mashup more realistic.

Shout-out to my 5 year old helping with vocals.