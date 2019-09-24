Drone Captures Gorgeous Footage Flying Through Rarely Seen Parts of an Indonesian Jungle Waterfall

While visiting Java, Indonesia, Spanish photographer Andres Aguilera Morillas sent his drone straight into the jungle valley at Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park capture gorgeous footage flying through rarely seen parts of the Madakaripura waterfall. The canyon is quite steep, yet Andres skillfully navigated the drone repeatedly through the falls without incident.

Madakaripura has multiple streams tumbling down the walls of a 200-metre canyon in the middle of the jungle and Andres captured spectacular footage of his drone repeatedly plummeting through it. Andres said: “This location is one of the most spectacular things I have experienced in my life.