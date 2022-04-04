POV Racing Drone Flies Through the New Tesla Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenberg in Germany

A racing drone flew through the sleek machines at the new Tesla Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenberg in Germany, the first of its kind in Europe. The drone captured incredible, high-definition POV footage of the delicate machinations behind assembling the Tesla Model Y crossover vehicle.

Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg is Tesla’s first manufacturing location in Europe and our most advanced, sustainable and efficient facility yet. Slated for completion this year, it will manufacture hundreds of thousands of Model Y vehicles and millions of battery cells.