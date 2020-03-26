Drone Pilot Flies Drone With a Roll of Toilet Paper Across San Francisco to a Quarantined Friend in Need

When you need that t.p. but Amazon is out, and you’re not supposed to leave your house; tech San Francisco doesn’t fail. Thank you @chenosaurus for the speedy cross city delivery- I owe you one ? pic.twitter.com/Y4OZzoyCWH — Ian Chan (@chanian) March 25, 2020

When Ian Chan discovered that he was out of toilet paper during San Francisco’s Shelter-In-Place Ordinance due to Coronavirus, he contacted his friend David Chen. Chen, who is an “aspiring drone racing pilot”, equipped his drone with a single roll and sent it across San Francisco for delivery to Chan’s doorstep.

The men captured this special delivery from several different angles.

Chen stated that while this was all in good fun, the need to stop the spread of the virus is still very serious.