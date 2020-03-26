Laughing Squid

Drone Pilot Flies Drone With a Roll of Toilet Paper Across San Francisco to a Quarantined Friend in Need

by

When Ian Chan discovered that he was out of toilet paper during San Francisco’s Shelter-In-Place Ordinance due to Coronavirus, he contacted his friend David Chen. Chen, who is an “aspiring drone racing pilot”, equipped his drone with a single roll and sent it across San Francisco for delivery to Chan’s doorstep.

TP over SF by Drone

The men captured this special delivery from several different angles.

Chen stated that while this was all in good fun, the need to stop the spread of the virus is still very serious.


