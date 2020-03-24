Heartbreaking Drone Footage of Boarded Up Stores on Empty San Francisco Streets During Shelter in Place

Videographer Dan Denegre of Space Race Studio captured absolutely stunning, but heartbreaking drone footage of the boarded-up stores and empty streets of the normally bustling city of San Francisco during a shelter-in-place order due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The gorgeous soundtrack by Cast of Charachters conveys the absolute silence, stillness and emptiness of the city when no one can come out to play.

Driving through San Francisco during the pandemic is jaw-dropping. Thankfully few people are outside (I wasn’t even close to a person), but seeing the shops boarded up is tough to see. I made sure the drone wasn’t a nuisance to anyone while shooting this short documentary of this…very weird time in San Francisco.

Despite everything, San Francisco always maintains a powerful sense of optimism to see it through.