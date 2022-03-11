Amazing Enhanced Colorized Footage Shot in 1952 of Driving the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, California

Video restorer NASS has enhanced vintage 1952 footage of the bustling road from Hollywood to the Sunset Strip with color, sound, and general appearance. This includes boosting the footage speed to 60 fps, refining resolution to high-definition viewing, improving the brightness of the scene, and adding color and sound for ambiance.

A time travel Trip Sunset Boulevard from Hollywood to the mid-Sunset Strip in California in 1952, we can clearly see what is happening in broad daylight.

Here’s the original footage from Rick Prelinger’s collection on the Internet Archive.

Shot from the rear of a moving camera car, this 10:52 long ride follows Sunset Boulevard from Hollywood to the mid-Sunset Strip in 1952.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips