A Handy Turntable Embedded Into a Driveway That Rotates Cars Into the Proper Direction to Exit

In an ad for the appropriately named Irish company Driveway Turntables, a woman walks out of her house into a small yard where she parks her car. With the press of a button, her car begins to rotate away from the house and towards the street so that she can exit safely. Without it, she would otherwise have to back her car into traffic. Plus, it looks really cool.

A car turntable or driveway turntable is a rotating platform designed for use by a car; they can be motorized or manually rotated and are usually installed in a driveway or in a garage floor. They rotate a motor vehicle to facilitate its easier or safer egress.

According to the company, the installation is as easy as digging a hole.