Simon Whistler, host of Today I Found Out, explains the seemingly contradictive question of why we drive on parkways and park on driveways. The answer calls back to a time before cars existed.

The original definition of a parking place referred to the place where trees and shrubbery were planted. When automobiles became popular, the term parkway referred to a driveable thoroughfare that ran in between said parking places. Thus the reason we drive on parkways.

A driveway is defined as “a private carriageway for a motor vehicle alongside, in front of, or leading to a house, garage, or other building; a drive”. While the definition is much the same, the lengths of these “private carriageways” have significantly become shorter with suburban expansion. Thus the reason we park on driveways.