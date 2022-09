Musician Remixes the Sound of a Dripping Bathtub Faucet Into Several Different Musical Grooves

Publio Delgado heard his bathtub faucet dripping and decided to remix the distinctive sound into several different musical grooves of various styles. Delgado used a variety of instruments for each groove, including guitar, bass, and keyboard.

Music can be found in the most unimaginable places. In this case I got inspired by a water drop.

via Digg