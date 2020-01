Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

South Korean fisherman Imaginative Guy shared how to create realistic fishing lures made out of flexible plastic drinking straws. Using timelapse and wide-angle photography, he showcased his scissor-cutting ability in making a delicate green grasshopper and a translucent shrimp with colorful wool decorations.

grasshopper fishing bait made by hand with a straw …This guy makes shrimp with a drink straw and catches cuttlefish with the shrimp.

