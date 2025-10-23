Drinking Coffee Out of a Cup Made Out of Coffee

Portuguese high school art and design teacher Luis Giestas showed how to make a “disposable” bioplastic cup that used coffee grounds as the main ingredient.

Water, honey, and agar

After the cup was fully cured, he then demonstrated its sturdiness by drinking hot coffee out of it. When he was done with that, he then poured boiling water into the cup which sat for eight hours without a single leak.

The water in the recipe will evaporate, so the cup will shrink and harden. It seems to be waterproof enough.

Giestas does stress that these are single use cups, as they develop fissures, but since they are easy to make, there’s no problem, especially since the used cups can be repurposed as garden planters for coffee plants.

We get fissures so these are definitely single use, but after a week…guess what I’m planting?

via Tom Scott