Percussionist Adds Drum Soundtracks to Popular Videos

Musician Drew Caballero who performs as Drew on the Kit, adds fun, appropriate drum soundtracks to popular videos that he finds or are submitted to him. Cabellero first listens to the video, determines the best beat and style, and then plays along with the video.

Drew on a kit, playing stuff. …I don’t have a specific genre or style that I’m going after. Whatever comes to me gets put up here!

