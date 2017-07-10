A Fascinating Timelapse of a Dragonfly As It Transforms From Nymph to Fully Winged Adult

A fascinating and beautiful timelapse from Beauty of Science shows the remarkable process in which a dragonfly transforms from nymph to adult. The footage, shot on an iPhone 6, captured the insect emerging from its exuvia in the pursuit of developing magnificent wings.

