A Fascinating Timelapse of a Dragonfly As It Transforms From Nymph to Fully Winged Adult

A fascinating and beautiful timelapse from Beauty of Science shows the remarkable process in which a dragonfly transforms from nymph to adult. The footage, shot on an iPhone 6, captured the insect emerging from its exuvia in the pursuit of developing magnificent wings.

This short film documented the magical transformation (metamorphosis) of a dragonfly from its nymph to an adult. All footages were captured with an iPhone 6s from May 25th 11pm to May 26th 7am. This transformation is a wonder of nature.

