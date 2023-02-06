Artist Draws a Dramatic Dragon Skeleton With 3D Pen

Talented woodcarver and artist Bobby Duke came across a plastic dragon skeleton at an antique store and was inspired to make his own dramatic version with a 3D pen.

This is a smallish plastic dragon that I found at the Antique Mall. This is a 3D pen. I’ve always wanted to learn how to use a 3D pen and I figured what better project is to try and recreate this Dragon. But not just recreate it. Oh no, I’m going to make it even better.

Using the plastic one as mold, Duke very humorously began the process of building the dragon bones, one at a time, complete with very descriptive sound effects and distractions.