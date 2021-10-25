The Muppets Band Dr. Teeth & The Electric Mayhem Perform a Colorful Cover of the ELO Song ‘Mr. Blue Sky’

The Muppets band Dr. Teeth & The Electric Mayhem (previously) performed a colorful cover of the classic Electric Light Orchestra song “Mr. Blue Sky”.

The Muppets perform the 70’s classic Mr. Blue Sky. It’s all part of the Dear Earth special; an epic global celebration of our planet and what we need to do to slow climate change.

The band chose this song as part of the “Dear Earth”, a YouTube Originals event that took place on October 23, 2021.

Celebrate Mother Earth – the only known entity to actually birth the human race – with this special YouTube Original that highlights how we should be solving climate problems. Dear Earth shows us the latest in innovation, technology, and the sustainable revolution that’s about to take place.

Here’s the original ELO song.