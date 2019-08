Croatian musician Božo Paradžik and four of his talented students performed a wonderfully smooth cover of the “Pink Panther Theme” by Henry Mancini while standing in the middle of the woods. The entire group played this famously chromatic song on standup double basses.

Henri Mancini’s epic composition adapted for a double bass quintet. Good work by my talented students from the generations 2017 until 2018. It was very funny to record the quintets in the forest.