Video editor Bill McClintock (previously) has put together an excellent pairing of The Doors song “L.A. Woman” with the Iron Maiden anthem “2 Minutes to Midnight”. The resulting mashup can make one wonder why Jim Morrison didn’t choose heavy metal in the first place.

Music used in this mashup:

Iron Maiden – 2 Minutes to Midnight

The Doors – L.A. Woman, Riders on the Storm

L.A. Woman guitar fills played by me