What Red Hot Chili Peppers Sound Like to People Who Don’t Like Red Hot Chili Peppers

Dustin Ballard of There I Ruined It used AI technology to imagine what Red Hot Chili Peppers sound like to people who don’t care for the band. In doing so, he came up with replacement hilarious lyrics for the 2006 song “Snow (Hey Oh)”.

Lyrics by There I Ruined It. Vocal performance by There I Ruined It with A.I. assistance

Here’s the original version of the song.