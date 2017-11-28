Don Sabia Makes 73 Random Statements About His Thanksgiving Vacation in Antigua With His Son Joe

Went to Antigua with parents for thanksgiving. Then this happened with my dad Don Sabia: Dad: “Hey Joe – let’s make a video. Instead of 73 questions, why don’t you film me making 73 statements?” Me: lol. okay. let’s do it.

While on holiday in Antigua with his parents for Thanksgiving, Joe Sabia of Condé Nast Entertainment and the Vogue series “ 73 Questions “, happily accommodated his very funny father Don , who asked to be filmed making 73 random statements about their vacation. Despite a couple dad jokes, Don Sabia proved that he was a real natural in front of the camera.

