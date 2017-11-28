Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Don Sabia Makes 73 Random Statements About His Thanksgiving Vacation in Antigua With His Son Joe

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

While on holiday in Antigua with his parents for Thanksgiving, Joe Sabia of Condé Nast Entertainment and the Vogue series “73 Questions“, happily accommodated his very funny father Don, who asked to be filmed making 73 random statements about their vacation. Despite a couple dad jokes, Don Sabia proved that he was a real natural in front of the camera.

Went to Antigua with parents for thanksgiving. Then this happened with my dad Don Sabia:
Dad: “Hey Joe – let’s make a video. Instead of 73 questions, why don’t you film me making 73 statements?”
Me: lol. okay. let’s do it.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy