Dogs Take Turns Going Down a Twisty Outdoor Slide

A wonderfully giddy group of dogs took turns going down a twisty outdoor slide. When each dog landed at the bottom, they waited excitedly for the next to come down. Eventually, their human Xiaoshuai came down at the end.

This slide is part of a magnificently elaborate kennel that Xiaoshuai created for his animals.

The house even includes a special observation area for cats.

