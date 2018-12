A very curious trio of dogs reacted to a rather realistic cat head pillow that was given to their human by her husband at Christmas. Each of the dogs barked at the pillow, but one was especially transfixed by the strangely spooky lifelike feline face.

A dog gets scared of a cat pillow…so last year my husband got this awful cat head pillow for Christmas and needless to say, Opie was not happy about it.

via Boing Boing