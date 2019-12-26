Adoptable Dogs Adorably Pick Out Their Own Christmas Present From Lines of Donated Toys on the Floor

A group of adoptable dogs at the Dogs Trust Ireland Rehoming Centre in Dublin, were given the opportunity to pick out their own Christmas presents from two lines of brand new, unwrapped donated toys set down on the floor. Some dogs knew exactly what they wanted, others took their time choosing the right one and adorably clumsy puppies were more curious about the person holding the camera than picking a present.

This year we combined toy donations from our staff and amazing supporters, lined them up and let the dogs in our Rehoming Centre pick their own Christmas present. As you will see, deciding on which toy was a big decision for some dogs and some delighted in the squeakiest toy they could find – you’ll need sound on to appreciate their joy in full effect.

via Miss Cellania