Silly Yellow Lab With Her Head Stuck in a Trash Can Lid Looks Like a Handmaid From ‘A Handmaid’s Tale’

A silly yellow lab named Mabel, who is the canine sibling to the leaf-diving, rear-dragging dog Stella, hilariously got her head stuck inside the lid of the plastic trash can from the bathroom. Rather than just sit there stuck in one place, Mabel walked away with the lid on her head, giving her more than a passing resemblance to Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale.

Evidently, this has happened a number of times in the past, but Mabel’s humans thought she was past this stage.

We really thought this was behind us, but it seems Mabel has reLABsed.