A Loyal Dog Wearing a GoPro Acts as a Follow Cam for a Trio of Humans Riding Around a Skatepark

A wonderfully dog named Fatman very skillfully followed his human Rob Mathieson and Rob’s two friends as they skateboarded around a London skatepark while wearing a GoPro camera. Fatman appeared very familiar with each of the moves made by the humans and captured amazing footage of their skill.

Check out Fatman the Dog’s follow cam skills as he films Rob Mathieson, Tom Snape, and Nick Jensen in a London skatepark.

Here are a couple of other instances in which Fatman acted as a capable follow cam.

Sometimes Fatman even gets a chance to catch his breath.