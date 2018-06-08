Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Loyal Dog Wearing a GoPro Acts as a Follow Cam for a Trio of Humans Riding Around a Skatepark

by at on

Dog Follows Skating Human on Skateboard GoPro

A wonderfully dog named Fatman very skillfully followed his human Rob Mathieson and Rob’s two friends as they skateboarded around a London skatepark while wearing a GoPro camera. Fatman appeared very familiar with each of the moves made by the humans and captured amazing footage of their skill.

Check out Fatman the Dog’s follow cam skills as he films Rob Mathieson, Tom Snape, and Nick Jensen in a London skatepark.

Here are a couple of other instances in which Fatman acted as a capable follow cam.

A post shared by Snoopy. (@fatmanthedog) on

A post shared by Snoopy. (@fatmanthedog) on

Sometimes Fatman even gets a chance to catch his breath.

A post shared by Snoopy. (@fatmanthedog) on


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP